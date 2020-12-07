Blood donation organizations say the need for blood continues to be high. A sampling of local opportunities to donate is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individuals’ temperature and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825.
OROFINO — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Orofino meeting hall, 330 Michigan Ave.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church of Moscow, 322 E. Third St.
CLARKSTON — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1221 Highland Ave.
GRANGEVILLE — 2:45-6 p.m. Friday, Grangeville Super 8 Conference Room, 801 W. South First St.
GRANGEVILLE — noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Grangeville High School, 910 S. D St.
OROFINO — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16, State Hospital North, 300 Hospital Drive.
PULLMAN — 2:30-5 p.m. Dec. 17, Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.
MOSCOW — noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2600 W. A St.
COLFAX — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 30, Whitman Hospital and Medical Center WHMC Education Room, 1200 West Fairview
———
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors will also be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks.
For more information or to schedule appointments, visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Drives this month include:
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Dec. 23, Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Ste 212A.
LEWISTON — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 — Rogers Dodge, 1824 Main St., Lewiston.
PIERCE — 1–6 p.m. Dec. 22, Pierce Community Center, 105 W. Carle.
MOSCOW — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24, Fairfield Inn, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
LEWISTON — 1:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 28, Congressional-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St.
LEWISTON — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31, Lewiston Red Cross, 508 Thain Road.