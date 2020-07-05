Representatives from two local organizations, the American Red Cross and Vitalant, say the need for blood donations is critical.
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individuals’ temperatures and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available at (877) 258-4825.
Vitalant drives include:
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, mobile blood drive at East Side Market Place, 1420 S. Blaine St., 1410.
PULLMAN — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive.
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Lewiston Parks & Recreation, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13, Moscow Mobile Blood Drive, East Side Market Place, 1420 S. Blaine St., 1410.
COLFAX — 3-5:30 p.m. July 15, next to Whitman County Library, 110 S. Main St.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21, Moscow Education Association, 510 Home St.
GRANGEVILLE — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 23, Grageville Senior Center, County Road.
PALOUSE — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29, Garfield-Palouse Schools Palouse Community Center, in the multipurpose room, 230 E. Main St.
The American Red Cross requires all staff, donors and volunteers to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at http://www.redcross.org/ or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Red Cross drives include:
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. July 13, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16, Rogers Toyota Dealership, 2203 16th Ave., Lewiston.
POMEROY — 12:45-5:45 p.m. July 20, Church of the Nazarene, corner of Columbia and Ninth streets.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. July 21, Fairfield Inn, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
CRAIGMONT — noon to 6 p.m. July 22, Craigmont fire station, 109 3D Ave.
TROY — noon to 6 p.m. July 29, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 715 Scott St.
KOOSKIA — noon to 5:45 p.m. July 30, Valley Bible Church, 319 Main St.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 31, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.