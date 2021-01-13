A blood drive to benefit COVID-19 patients will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lewiston VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave.
LHS student Breanna Nine has teamed up with Vitalant regional manager Joseph Fairbanks for the drive. Donors will not only provide aid critical to the care of COVID-19 patients, but when donors join Nine’s COVID Rescue Team, she accrues points equivalent to real scholarship dollars.
Those interested in becoming a donor can make a pledge at www.bit.ly/B9blooddrive.