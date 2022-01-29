Area blood donation centers are asking for donors to help curb the national blood shortage.
According to a news release from the American Red Cross, the blood supply is the lowest in more than a decade. Ochsner said hospitals normally run with a five-day supply, but are currently operating with a one-day supply. The decrease is causing hospitals and doctors to prioritize the needs of patients to determine who will receive blood.
“Simply put, that means more blood is going out the door to hospitals than is coming in from donors,” said Matt Ochsner, communications director for the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana.
The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, and the Red Cross of Idaho gives blood products to more than 30 medical facilities in the state. Normally, if supplies are low in one state, blood can be brought in somewhere, but the nationwide shortage is preventing borrowing from other states.
“Really, we’re asking folks to raise their hand, and roll up their sleeves, and donate life-giving blood right now,” Ochsner said.
Staffing shortages are causing blood drive cancellations and postponements. Since the pandemic began, there has been a 10% decline in the numbers of people giving blood and a 62% decline in blood drives at schools and colleges, according to the news release.
Universities, colleges and businesses have reduced the number of blood drives because of COVID-19 concerns with the omicron variant. Some businesses are having people out sick and some schools are operating remotely, Ochsner said. Blood drives in the Lewiston area are limited because of staffing shortages and the Red Cross is recruiting to have three more phlebotomists in Lewiston, according to the release.
Ochsner said the need for blood remains constant even with staffing issues. The Red Cross is asking current sponsors to hold blood drives and encouraging people to schedule appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, using the blood donor app or calling 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross also suggested donors use social media to promote blood donations and help recruit phlebotomists.
In the release, the Red Cross said that if an appointment is not available, keep checking for drives and donation availability.
“We thank everyone for their generosity and patience,” Ochsner said. “Please consider donating down the road — that need is going to continue.”
Vitalant, another nonprofit blood service provider in Lewiston, is also experiencing a decline in blood donations. According to its website, Vitalant fell short by more than 4,500 donations in December. In January, the trend has continued because of the omicron variant and winter weather in parts of the U.S.
Appointment can be made at vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825.
