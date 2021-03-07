Blood donation organizations say the need for blood remains critical. A sampling of local opportunities to donate is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
————
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors will also be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Drives this month include:
VIOLA — noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. March 25, University of Idaho Menard Law Building, 715 S. Rayburn St.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1000 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
CRAIGMONT — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17, Craigmont Fire Department, 109 3D Ave.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18, Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. March 24, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 123 N. Main St.
KAMIAH — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29, The Life Center, 4432 U.S. Highway 12 milepost 69.5.
————
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individuals’ temperatures and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825.