Blood donation organizations say the need for blood remains critical. A sampling of local opportunities to donate is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
———
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors also will be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks. The Red Cross will have blood drives from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday in April at their fixed site location at 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Drives this month include:
CLARKSTON — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive.
GRANGEVILLE — noon to 6 p.m. April 13, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Blvd.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Moscow, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, Washington State University Latter-day Saint Student Association Office, 715 NE B St.
POMEROY — 1:30-6 p.m. April 30, Church of the Nazarene, 135 Ninth St.
———
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individuals’ temperatures and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825.