A sampling of local opportunities to donate blood is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Drives this month include:
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
OROFINO — 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave., Orofino.
POMEROY — 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Nazarene, corner of Columbia and Ninth streets.
MOSCOW — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Elks Lodge.
KAMIAH — 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Saint Catherine’s Church, 407 Seventh St.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 28, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
GRANGEVILLE — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Grangeville High School, 910 S D St.
LEWISTON — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21, Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center, 1014 Fourth St.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Best Western, 1516 Pullman Road.
NEZPERCE — noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Nezperce Christian Church.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Sept. 29, 123 N. Main St.
CLARKSTON — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
———
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st Street. Additional infor-mation is available by calling (877) 258-4825.