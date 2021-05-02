A sampling of local opportunities to donate is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
———
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors will also be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Drives this month include:
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Viola Community Center, 1007 Roth-fork Drive.
TROY — Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St.
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. May 21, American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 18, University of Idaho Menard Law Building, 715 S. Rayburn St.
OROFINO — 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. May 19, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave.
NEZPERCE — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20, Nez-perce Christian Church, 307 Fourth St.
CRAIGMONT — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 25, Highland High School, 112 Boulevard Ave.
ASOTIN — Noon to 5:30 p.m. May 26, Asotin City Fire Department, 207 Second St.
MOSCOW — 12:30-5:30 p.m. May 27, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Moscow, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
———
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individual’s temperature and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825.