Blood donation organizations say the need for blood continues to be critical. A sampling of local opportunities to donate is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
———
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors will also be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Drives this month include:
PULLMAN — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Washington State University Tau Kappa Epsilon, 500 NE Colorado St.
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. Nov. 9, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Fairfield Inn, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
PALOUSE — 12:15-6 p.m. Nov. 17, Palouse Community Center, 220 Main St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Lewiston City Library, 411 D. St., Lewiston.
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Lewiston Blood Donation Center, 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.
———
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individual’s temperature and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st Street. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825.