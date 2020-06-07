Blood donation organizations say the need for blood continues to be critical. A sampling of local opportunities to donate are listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Drives this month include:
RIGGINS — noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Salmon River Community Church, 1102 Main St.
1-6 p.m. Wednesday, the American Red Cross Center, 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.
MOSCOW — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
MOSCOW — 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. June 17, St. Marks’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
PIERCE — Noon-6 p.m. June 18, Pierce Community Center, 105 Carl Street.
PALOUSE — 12:15-6 p.m. June 23, Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main Street.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 26, Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State Street.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individual’s temperature and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st Street. Additional information is available at (877) 258-4825.