Residents of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington can choose from a list of options for times and places to donate blood this month.
The American Red Cross, (800) 733-2767, offers blood donation at its center at 508 Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives, including:
MOSCOW — 8 a.m. to 1:15 pm Wednesday, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston.
OROFINO — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Orofino High School, stage, 300 Dunlap Road.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct 15 and 17, University of Idaho Commons, TLC Lounge, 875 Perimeter Drive.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22, Washington State University CUB, Senior Ballroom, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall.
CRAIGMONT — Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 23, Craigmont Fire Station, 109 Third Ave.
WEIPPE — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Timberline High School gym, 1150 State Highway 11.
TROY — Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St.
KOOSKIA — 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Clearwater Valley High School, 4643 State Highway 13.
Information about donation opportunities through Vitalant, formerly Inland Northwest Blood Center, is available by calling (877) 258-4825.