Representatives from two local organizations, the American Red Cross and Vitalant, say the need for blood donations is critical.
The American Red Cross requires all staff, donors and volunteers to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org/ or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Red Cross drives include:
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
RIGGINS — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Salmon River Community Church, 1102 Main St.
MOSCOW — 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 19, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
OROFINO — Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Nightforce Optics at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 336 Hazen Lane.
MOSCOW — Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road.
MOSCOW — Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Fairfield Inn, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
GRANGEVILLE — Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St.
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individuals’ temperatures and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available at (877) 258-4825.
Vitalant drives include:
MOSCOW — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12, CHAS Latah Medical Clinic, 803 S. Main St., Ste 120.
MOSCOW — 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Grtiman Medical Center conference room, 700 S. Main St.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13 Gladish Community Center room 211, 115 NW State St.
GRANGEVILLE — 2:15-5 p.m. Aug. 14, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St.
OROFINO — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, State Hospital North outside bus parking lot, 300 Hospital Drive.
OROFINO — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Orofino Health Center, 104 W. Classroom, 1055 Riverside Ave.
PULLMAN — 1:30-4 p.m. Aug. 26 Washington State University Fishbowl Bustad Hall, Grimes Way.
MOSCOW — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 New Saint Andrews College, 405 South Main St.