A blind Clarkston man is in Nez Perce County Jail on a $10,000 bond for allegedly trying to stab another man with a knife.
Joshua T. Cormack, 40, is charged with felony aggravated assault and faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
On Wednesday, Cormack allegedly became angry at another man during a meeting at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Cormack asked the man, “Where’s my stuff?” And the man responded, “What stuff?” Cormack then allegedly pulled out a folding knife with a 5-inch blade, a Lewiston police report said.
According to the police report, Cormack stood up, opened the knife and started to walk toward the man, who was seated in a chair a few feet away. “Cormack postured in an aggressive manner, holding the knife in a position to attack (the man),” the report said.
With the knife in his right hand, Cormack bumped into a table, which allowed the other man to get off his chair and leave the room, the report said.
Cormack continued toward the chair and allegedly began stabbing where the man had been sitting moments before. Cormack then used his hand to feel around the chair, searching for the man, then he used the wall for guidance, “feeling his way out of the room as he pursued (the man) into the hallway,” the report said.
A women intervened and was able to “convince Cormack to put the knife away,” the report said. Hospital security then arrived and escorted Cormack out of the building, where his caregiver drove him to his home in Clarkston, the report said.
During the ride to Cormack’s residence, his caregiver asked him what he was going to do, and Cormack allegedly responded, “I was going to stab him to death,” the report said.
Asotin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cormack around noon Thursday on a warrant.
On Friday, Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a preliminary hearing for Cormack for Jan. 22.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.