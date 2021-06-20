Blazzard earns Troy DYW crown

TROY — Morgan Blazzard was named Troy’s Distinguished Young Woman Saturday afternoon at Lions Hall here.
Blazzard is the daughter of Jake and Debbie Blazzard of Troy. She was awarded $1,800 in scholarship money and in addition to the top honors, she also won in the scholastic, interview and fitness categories.
First alternate went to Halee Bohman, daughter of John and Alison Bohman of Troy. She received $1,100 in scholarship money and won in the talent, self-expression and “Be Your Best Self” categories.
Betty McKenzie was the second alternate. She is the daughter of Darin and Sheena McKenzie of Troy. She was awarded $250 in scholarship money.