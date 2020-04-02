Lewiston firefighters battled a blaze on the 400 block of Preston Avenue early Wednesday.
An unattached shop was fully involved in fire at 3:28 a.m. at 420 Preston Ave. in Lewiston when fire crews arrived, Lewiston Fire Battalion Chief Ken Schmidt said.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes, but the shop and its contents were a total loss, Schmidt said.
The fire was caused by an electric heater that was left too close to combustibles. The estimated damage to the structure and its contents was about $75,000, Schmidt said.
Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour putting out hot spots and monitoring the scene. There was no damage to the residence, Schmidt said.
No one was injured in the fire. Three structural engines, three ambulances, one chief and 15 personnel responded to the early morning fire.