RIGGINS — The Bryan Fire about six miles east of Pollock in the Rapid River drainage has grown to about 1,000 acres, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Trail No. 71 has been closed from the West Fork Rapid River Trail No. 113 to the Main Fork Rapid River Trail No. 59 for public safety related to potential spread of the fire.
However, that spread could be tempered by rainfall. Weather forecasts are calling for as much as an inch of rain to fall across the 4-million acre national forest in north central Idaho by Monday. Mountains above 4,500 feet are expected to see snow.