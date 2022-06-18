CULDESAC — One of the oldest buildings in Culdesac burned to the ground after an early morning fire Friday.
No one was injured in the blaze that started at 2:50 a.m. Friday at 802 Phinney St. According to Lapwai Fire Department Chief Bill Skiles, who was the incident commander, the fire began in the carport of the brick building, then spread to a vehicle that caught fire. By the time crews responded, the building was fully engulfed and people in the building had been evacuated.
“Pretty much at that point, it was protect the surrounding structures,” Skiles said. “There’s no way to fight a brick fire.”
While crews were fighting the fire, they lost power. A few power lines dropped and poles were burned. The main line that ran through the town was burned and most of the town lost power, including the powerline that operates the well. Even though crews had water in their reserves, they held back to save water in case the fire spread.
“We had water still, but we didn’t want to burn our resources,” said Brian Bomar, of Nez Perce County Fire.
Bomar gave credit to Avista who responded quickly to restore power. Within 45 minutes, power was restored and by 11:30 a.m., Avista crews replaced power poles and powerlines.
Skiles said the building had nine units with about five families living there — some residents were out of town. The Red Cross was contacted for people who needed a place to stay, however, Pastor Will Vorrasi, of Culdesac Community Church, said that all the residents had found temporary housing.
Vorrasi said he woke up at 3:30 a.m. and realized the power was out. Then he saw flames.
“When I saw (the fire) through the window, I could see flames over the church building,” he said. He went outside along with his wife, Teresa, and daughter, Destiny, and then talked with families because “there wasn’t much else I could do.” Now, he’s organizing efforts to help victims from the fire.
Vorrasi has been the lead pastor at the church for two years and this is the second fire in the community he’s assisted families with and it’s been a learning experience. Even though members in town are willing to donate items like furniture, Vorrasi wants to talk with families and see what they need. Then he’ll create a list and post it to the church’s Facebook page. Right now, Vorrasi said people who lost their homes “don’t have places for furniture.”
Instead, they have more immediate money concerns for a hotel room or hygiene products. That’s why Vorrasi is accepting monetary donations at P.O. Box 87, Culdesac, ID 83524, which will go to the families.
“People are already reaching out and that’s wonderful,” he said.
Bomar also said there are more people wanting to help than need it. “It’s great. It’s how small towns are,” he said.
Skiles said the structure was a total loss, with some minor damage to nearby buildings. The building will be fenced off, then an insurance company will assess it and a contractor will be hired for clean up. Skiles said the owner of the building lives in Seattle.
Bomar said the building was built in 1909, which was marked on the east side with a sign. It had multiple uses in its 113 years, including as a dance hall, market, movie theater and offices before it was turned into apartments. Bomar said a book called “Little Patch of Idaho” describes the history of the building.
“I heard a lot of people talk about the dance hall,” Bomar said. “It’s kind of a historical thing that’s gone now.”
Crews were still mopping up the scene into the afternoon Friday, and smoke could still be seen from U.S. Highway 95 through the morning and early afternoon. Embers and ash had floated blocks away from the fire. Multiple crews from Culdesac, Lapwai, Nez Perce County and Winchester responded.
