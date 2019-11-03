OROFINO — A trailer house used for storage was damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon at 1852 Deer Creek Road in Clearwater County.
The property belongs to Ralph E. McCray and his wife, Doreen L. Howell. McCray was burning yard waste when the fire spread to some leaves along a fence line and burned the trailer, according to a news release issued Friday. No injuries were reported.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Orofino Fire Department and Clearwater County ambulance, responded to the fire.