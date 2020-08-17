A fire on the Snake River breaks in Whitman County was nearly out early Sunday evening but was breathed back to life after dark by gusty winds and put on a show for some Lewiston and Clarkston residents as it pushed east in a string of flames from the river to the ridge tops.
Because of the darkness, steep slopes and dangerous conditions, firefighters could do little to attack the flames and instead sought to protect life, property and critical infrastructure.
“Right now, there is not much we can do with active fire. We are looking for structure protection and power poles and that kind of stuff and then obviously the crops at the top of the canyon,” said John Dahmen, chief of Whitman County Fire District 14. “We have some farmers that are probably going to disc some lines, and hopefully the wind will die down and we will see what the morning brings.”
The fire originally started about 4 p.m. in a motor home traveling west on Wawawai Road, said Noel Hardin, chief of Asotin County Fire District No. 1.
“When our crew got there, the motor home was fully involved and the flames took off up the hillside,” he said.
A man and his son were able to exit the motor home. But dry grassy slopes on the north side of the Snake River that were baking in the heat of a 108-degree day, readily accepted the flames. Responding crews had to fight terrain and even in daylight lacked good access.
“A lot of it was really steep, rocky terrain and not at all safe for firefighters to be up there,” said Hardin.
Whitman County Fire District No. 14 took over command of the fire when its crews arrived and called in a helicopter from Leading Edge Aviation. Dahmen said the helicopter that dipped water out of the river and dropped it on the flames was effective at initially slowing the blaze. The rocky outcroppings and scree fields also helped.
“It’s really steep and it’s really rocky. Access was horrible. In a sense the terrain was great for the helicopter, and the fire was moving slowly because it was really rocky so the helicopter could do a lot for us. But trying to get a handline there and people up there was really difficult.”
By 7 p.m. it looked as though the fire had run out of steam after burning only about 50 acres. Dahmen had requested two hand crews from Washington State mobilization to cold trail it this morning. But that plan was soon dashed.
“The wind picked up and got some embers going and she is off and running again,” said Dahmen.
Pushed by the winds, Dahmen estimated the fire was doubling in size every 5 to 10 minutes.
“All we can do is keep our firefighters safe and keep the public safe and evacuate if we need to.”
He requested state mobilization and expected a strike team and perhaps air support this morning.
