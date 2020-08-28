RIGGINS — Travelers along U.S. Highway 95 will be halted beginning at 3 p.m. PDT today to allow Idaho Transportation Department crews to blast unstable rock from a slope at milepost 188.
The blasting is expected to last one hour, and during that time no traffic will be allowed on the highway, or on the Old Pollock Road parallel to the highway on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River.
An estimated 14,000 cubic yards of rock will be blasted, which is the same amount that has fallen to the road since the first slide happened July 3. Since then, road crews have been working to clear the debris on the highway, as well as remove more loose rock from the slope.
Megan Sausser, spokeswoman for the department, said the blasting will occur in two phases. Although the second phase has not yet been scheduled, it is likely to happen within the next two weeks. Sausser said the transportation department’s concern is with the traffic expected during the Labor Day holiday.
“We have policies in place to try not to impede traffic on a holiday weekend,” she said.
The second phase will be aimed at removing rock on an adjacent slope to the main rockslide that has shown some instability.
“We want to bring that down while we’re doing that kind of work,” she said.
Following the blasting today, traffic will be allowed to pass on the Old Pollock Road while crews clear rocks from the highway.
Anyone seeking more up-to-date information about the blasting may check the transportation department’s website at 511.idaho.gov or visit itd.idaho.gov/us95rigginsslide and follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter.