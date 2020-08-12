PULLMAN — The Pullman Arts Commission is all-in on the idea of creating a Black Lives Matter mural somewhere in town, despite concerns about vandalism.
During its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, the commission voted unanimously to recommend that the city move forward with the project, which was initially proposed by a local Black Lives Matter group during a July 14 Pullman City Council meeting.
Arts Commission Chairwoman Jeri Harris noted that the speakers at the July 14 meeting “gave some very compelling reasons why they felt it was important to have a mural in town.”
Following the meeting, the council referred the proposal to the arts commission for further consideration.
“We don’t need to decide what (the mural) is going to be,” Harris said. “We just need to decide if it’s something we want to do, if we want to do a call to artists for it, and do we have a place in mind.”
Tuesday’s meeting took place by video conference. Members of the public could call in to listen, but no public comment was accepted.
Most commission members immediately signaled their support for the proposed mural, saying they haven’t heard any good arguments against it.
“I don’t think there’s really any negative reason why we don’t pursue it,” John Rich said. “We’ve been looking the past year or so for places for murals, but haven’t even gotten to the theme part. So I think we can incorporate this into our thinking and planning.”
Brandon Burch was the only commission member to voice any hesitation. He wondered if accepting a Black Lives Matter mural would tie the commission’s hands with regard to future proposals.
“Are we setting ourselves up to make this a precedent?” he asked. “Are we going to be at the mercy of other groups who come and say, ‘We’d like to have this done.’ How do we make it so if we reject one, we’re not looked as as being anti-something?”
Harris said the commission’s role is to decide if something is a worthy project, but the city council will have final say.
After agreeing that a Black Lives Matter mural is a good idea, the commission discussed possible locations for the project.
It rejected the idea a street mural — something that has been done in other communities — because of the ongoing wear-and-tear and the likelihood that it would be vandalized.
“I think vandalism is going to be a problem no matter what we do,” Burch said.
Katie Bunch Emerson said it’s important to remember that “all art is controversial.”
“And (Black Lives Matter) is definitely a controversial topic currently,” she said. “I think through discussion it sparks change and growth. Our community should constantly be striving to grow, to be better, and this is a really good step in doing so.”
Emerson mentioned the north end of High Street and the new Pullman City Hall parking lot as two possible locations for the mural. Her top choice, though, was the city-owned water tower on Military Hill, near Pullman High School.
“That way people wouldn’t be able to vandalize it, and everyone would be able to see it,” she said. “I also think it would be a great location for the students in the high school as well, to feel supported.”
The commission was able to present its recommendation to the city council Tuesday evening. Its next step is to consult with Washington State University assistant professor Joe Hedges, who has experience working on murals and who spoke in support of the Black Lives Matter proposal during the July 14 council meeting.
“We definitely need some advise before we move ahead,” Harris said. “This isn’t going to be a quick project by any means.”
If the arts commission eventually issues a call for artists, she said, it would review any submissions and submit its top choices to the city council for final approval.
During Tuesday’s Pullman council meeting, Councilor Brandon Chapman also noted that no city taxpayer dollars would be used to create the mural.
