The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed a black bear Saturday morning, after it charged and injured a woman near a park in downtown Leavenworth.
The woman is at a Wenatchee hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, WDFW said.
The incident occurred, according to WDFW, at a residence next to Enchantment Park, which is on the banks of the Wenatchee River and just a couple of blocks from U.S. Highway 2, which runs through the mountain hamlet on the east slopes of the Cascades.
The woman had let her dog out around 7 a.m. Saturday, WDFW said, when she was charged by the adult female bear.
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” Capt. Mike Jewell, of WDFW, said. “Public safety is our priority; our officers and staff were quick to mobilize to locate the animal and secure the scene.”
Two bear cubs, each about 9 months old, were captured and taken to a PAWS wildlife rehabilitation facility, WDFW said.
A Fish and Wildlife team killed the bear with the assistance of a Karelian bear dog, a black and white Finnish breed bred to hunt large, aggressive game.
WDFW has used the dogs since 2003. They are used to respond to complaints of problem bears and mountain lions and to assist in “hard releases,” a process that’s supposed to restore a bear’s fear of humans.
They also help capture bears and mountain lions, so they can be fitted with radio collars, monitored and studied.
The only deadly black bear attack recorded in Washington was in 1974, WDFW said. There have been 19 human-black bear encounters since 1970 that resulted in an injury, according to WDFW.
Bears generally avoid people, but are naturally curious, WDFW writes. The agency recommends making noise and leashing pets while hiking in bear territory.
“If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking in a low voice,” the agency writes. “Back away, avoiding direct eye contact. Don’t run from a bear.”