A clothing store run by a mother-daughter team has breathed new life into a formerly vacant building on Lewiston’s 21st Street.
The inventory of JusCause includes flannel shirts, jeans, scarves, vests, sweatshirts and graphic T-shirts for women. The sizes start at small and go to plus sizes, said Shannon Olsen, who owns the business, which is managed by her daughter, Katy Olsen.
It carries items such as sweatshirts and T-shirts for men in sizes from medium to quadruple extra-large.
JusCause is at 1626 21st St. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, as well as 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Parking is on the side of the building along 17th Avenue.
This is not Shannon Olsen’s first venture. She also owns the nearby Aqua Touch Car Wash, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Like JusCause, it’s a family-operated, independent business. Alyssa Belding, another daughter of Shannon Olsen, is manager of Aqua Touch.
Upgrade of LCCU location in Lewiston is complete
The Lewis Clark Credit Union branch at 1626 17th St. in Lewiston is open again after an extensive remodel. Signs, the lobby, member service counter and administrative offices were upgraded during the renovation, according to a news release from LCCU.
The branch hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-through window services open 30 minutes earlier, at 8:30 a.m., on the same days.
LCCU has four locations, including another in Lewiston, one in Orofino and one in Clarkston.
Bakery in Pomeroy ending its run this month
POMEROY — A business known for posting artful pictures of its food on social media is closing after debuting only about a year ago in Pomeroy.
The Bakers Table is closing Saturday at 847 Main St., according to a post on its Facebook page that thanks the community of Pomeroy for its support.
“This decision wasn’t taken lightly,” according to the post. “(It’s) mostly due to the rising cost of doing business in our current economy.”
The Bakers Table features sandwiches, bread and pastries — such as shortbread caramel chocolate bars, caramel apple cheesecake bars and strawberry pop tarts — that it regularly photographs for social media.
The business is owned and operated by Katrina and Gregg Sharp, who were raised in the Clarkston and Pomeroy area.
Whitman County town home to new barber shop
PALOUSE — A barber who trained in Holland has set up shop at The Gilded Comb in downtown Palouse, where her dog, Schotzie, keeps her company.
Kelly Reiber-Nascimento specializes in classic gentleman haircuts, fades, straight razor shaves, beard trims and care, flat tops and pompadours.
A graduate of the GarfieldPalouse schools, she also offers haircuts for women and children, as well as facial waxing and scalp massage.
Reiber-Nascimento graduated from Mr. Leon’s and spent three years as a cosmetologist in Moscow before going to work in a Pullman barbershop in 2014.
She gained more skills by attending the Reuzel Schorem Old School Barber Academy, a master class in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in Holland.
She shared what she learned there with student barbers and cosmetologists at her business, Barber Kelly, in Pullman.
Cutting hair is something Reiber-Nascimento said she loves to do.
“If I am having a bad day, I should just go cut some hair because I will feel better afterwards,” she said in a news release. “It feeds my spirit to bring confidence to my clients and help them feel great about themselves.”
The Gilded Comb is at 112 N. Bridge St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Low-interest loans available for Washington entities hurt by pandemic
Ventures and nonprofit groups headquartered in Washington state with 50 employees or fewer are eligible to apply for loans of as much as $150,000 from the Small Business Flex Fund if they were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are being accepted at smallbusinessflexfund. org under the “Apply Now” tab.
The 60-month loans have interest rates of 3% or 4%. They can be used for a variety of expenses such as payroll, utilities, rent, building improvements, marketing and supplies.
The fund is supported with money from the U.S. Department of Treasury,the Washington State Department of Commerce and financial institutions such as Heritage Bank, JPMorgan Chase, WaFd Bank and Umpqua Bank.
WSU business degree programs recognized
PULLMAN — Two online degree programs at Washington State University’s Carson College of Business ranked 19th on a 2023 list compiled by a third-party rater.
The masters of business administration and executive masters of business administration degrees moved up six slots this year compared with last year on the list of best online MBA programs by Poets & Quants, according to a news release from WSU.
Poets & Quants, an international authority on the quality of business programs, based its evaluation on student experiences, an alumni survey and career outcomes of alumni, according to the news release.
“We are the first choice for working students seeking an affordable, quality online business education from a Pacific Northwest university,” said Chip Hunter, Carson College dean, in the news release.
