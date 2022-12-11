Clothing store opens in L-C Valley

Shannon Olsen stands for a photo in her store, JusCause, off 21st Street in Lewiston.

A clothing store run by a mother-daughter team has breathed new life into a formerly vacant building on Lewiston’s 21st Street.

The inventory of JusCause includes flannel shirts, jeans, scarves, vests, sweatshirts and graphic T-shirts for women. The sizes start at small and go to plus sizes, said Shannon Olsen, who owns the business, which is managed by her daughter, Katy Olsen.

