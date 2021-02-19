Perps beware: Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office K-9 can not only sniff out your illegal drugs, he can now take you down with a powerful bite if you pose enough of a threat.
IKar, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been on the force for more than a year, helping the sheriff’s office and other regional law enforcement agencies with their narcotics investigations. But as of last week, IKar is officially certified for patrol duties where he and K-9 Deputy JR Gregory can enlist his sturdy 92 pounds to bring suspects under control if the situation demands.
IKar got to show off his skills during a Thursday morning demonstration at the sheriff’s office in North Lewiston, where detention Deputy Jared Gurney volunteered to don protective gear and play the part of a dangerous criminal.
“I’m just the chew toy,” Gurney joked as he double-checked the thick red and black canvas suit. Then he described a newly acquired skill: how to get bit properly. “He likes to sneak down the arm a bit, but you try to provide a good target for them and do right by the dog. That’s their job, and they enjoy their job. But he hits real hard. It’s not a comfortable thing.”
Gurney and a few other deputies recently underwent training in northern Idaho on the ins and outs of IKar’s new duties so they can help him develop. One of the main areas of focus — perhaps surprisingly — is getting him to bite a suspect in a way that will be least harmful, while still allowing his human counterparts to make a successful arrest.
That’s why getting him to bite on the upper arm is so important, Gurney said. That area has more flesh for protection, while the lower arm is full of easily damaged nerves and tendons. Plus, IKar’s bite pressure of 195 pounds per square inch can quickly snap the thinner bones of the lower arm.
Gregory explained that a bite on the upper arm also allows officers access to the wrists, where they can apply controlling holds on a suspect, and then handcuffs.
Gurney said the training sessions drove home the value of a dual-purpose dog like IKar. Most dogs are either dedicated to patrol duties or narcotics investigations. Drug-sniffing dogs use their keen sense of smell to root out drugs wherever they are hidden. Conversely, patrol dogs bring dangerous criminals to heel.
It was special, Gurney said, to watch IKar turn on a dime from doing “dope work” to bite and control exercises. “It’s kind of neat to see him transition between the two.”
Gregory said IKar’s varying talents are completely at his disposal through the use of specific verbal commands, and the demonstration proved that to be true. One minute the dog was chomping down on Gurney’s arm, the next he was eagerly greeting onlookers who Gregory identified as “friends.”
Still, IKar kept his eyes trained on Gurney while he got his ears scratched, ready to change his behavior on command.
IKar lives with Gregory, along with his retired predecessor, Aika, and two other dogs. Gregory said all the pooches get along great and give each other plenty of exercise. IKar’s work can be hard on his joints, however, especially his hips. But he could serve between six and nine years if he stays healthy.
He was born in the Czech Republic, and his early training was in the German language, so Gregory’s commands were in German. But he keeps them confidential to prevent any intentional or accidental interference with the dog’s actions.
Mike Rigney, the sheriff’s office chief deputy, said a highly trained animal like IKar can be expensive to purchase, train and care for. But the advantages the investment brings to law enforcement are well worth it, especially since Lewis County’s K-9 retired recently. That means the nearest animals with his kind of training are in Kootenai County and Spokane.
“It takes extensive time and effort to keep up their training, and the care is never-ending,” Rigney said. “You’ve got this partner, and it takes a lot of dedication to get them where they’re at, and to keep them there. But we’re excited to have this service for the rest of the community.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.