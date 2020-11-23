When Thanksgiving morning comes, Steve Forge and some of his oldest friends might not know what to do with themselves.
For the last 45 years, the Lewiston cohort has started every Thanksgiving with a friendly game of basketball. What started in 1975 as a way for the college-aged bucks to blow off steam and catch up became a beloved tradition in the decades that followed.
It even earned a name: Turkey Ball.
“I don’t know how traditions start,” the 64-year-old Forge said recently, “but there’s something special going on, and I think everyone recognizes that. That’s why they come.”
But not this year. Forge and others in the group realized around Halloween that COVID-19 would still be looming in late November, so they begrudgingly called off Turkey Ball for the first time since the inaugural game.
“Hard to think this year we have to pass, but we have to do the right thing,” said Forge, who owns a State Farm Insurance agency. “Our plan is to be back next year for sure.”
The game has always been staged at the Boys and Girls Club — first at the old location near Bert Lipps Pool, then at the current facility on Burrell Avenue. In thanks to the club for opening its gym, the Turkey Ballers contribute a few bucks apiece, which adds up to as much as $450 each year, Forge said.
“All of us are club kids — we’re just older,” he said.
When they were younger, Forge and his buddies would play for two hours straight. But it became more about camaraderie than competition as those men started bringing their own children to the games, and now some of the original players have introduced their grandchildren to Turkey Ball.
The game is open to anyone, but you’ll only learn about it by word of mouth. Forge said he calls about a dozen people each year to remind them of the game, and that results in 55 to 75 people showing up Thanksgiving morning.
Before the game gets started, the participants “circle the wagons” at midcourt, Forge said, and are led in prayer by Randy Olson, pastor at Clarkston Baptist Church. Then they give thanks.
And then they play, with the elder statesmen usually getting on the court first. But everyone gets to play — and no team can win more than two games before it must make way for the next group.
Forge said there are about 12 to 15 players who have been there from the beginning, though some now have “new knees and new hips.”
“As we got older, we don’t use athletic tape anymore,” Forge said. “Now we use duct tape.”
Forge relishes the distinct characteristics of Turkey Ball. He and Bob Earp show up wearing vintage Avia high-top sneakers. Another veteran, John McDonald, used to wear Budweiser high-tops, which now sit on the bench as though they’re the centerpiece of a shrine. And the man who makes sure everyone donates to the club is Gordy Gregg, a 6-foot-5 former fire chief.
The group was concerned about the club missing out on the annual donation, so the club posted a Turkey Ball donate button on its website at poweroftheclub.org. Forge is encouraging his compatriots to donate.
He also has another message: Turkey Ball will return.
“Make sure they know the plan is to come back next year,” he said. “So start working out in October.”
——————
Have you ever been in the drive-through line at Sharp’s Burger Ranch in Lewiston and had the feeling you’re being watched?
Well, it might have something to do with the menacing eye that appears in the white bark of a birch tree near 21st Street. As you wait at Sharp’s second drive-through window, the eye diligently keeps watch on your car.
It’s like the Eye of Sauron, but only if Sauron was concerned about someone stealing Sharp’s fry sauce recipe.
It is a bit unnerving, the way it unblinkingly stares as you wait for your Ranch Burger. Of course, what would you do if it blinked?
——————
The Tribune city desk got a call recently from Judy Berreth, 80, of Lewiston, and she wanted to share some guidance for young people.
Her message: Take your time before marrying someone.
The first time Judy got married, it was to a man she had known for two weeks. He was a smooth talker — “he had a line,” as Judy put it — and she didn’t spot any red flags right away. Her father didn’t care for the man, “but, you know, I had made up my mind,” Judy said.
Plus, she was 32 and many of her friends had already gotten married.
“I thought, ‘Oh, gosh. I need to try this out.’ That was a mistake,” she said.
The man turned out to be erratic, controlling and belittling. She endured the relationship for seven years before seeking a divorce.
Judy did manage to find Christianity during the marriage, and it was Edward Berreth’s Christian faith that first drew her to him. They met and eventually joined their families together — Judy and her daughter and Ed and his four sons. Judy and Ed have now been married for 42 years.
Judy said her reason for calling the newspaper with her story was to hopefully help at least one person.
“You know what the Bible says: ‘Marry in haste, repent at leisure,’” she said. “Don’t be in a hurry. See them in all the situations you can possibly imagine, because you want to see what kind of a person they are — how they react to things. Get them into a game and see how they react. If they don’t like to lose, out ... the ... door!”
——————
Good news, Idahoans: Yours is the sixth-best state for surviving a zombie apocalypse, according to a recent, ummm, study by www.cabletv.com.
“Big, open, and undeveloped land is your best bet, which is why places like Montana and Idaho also land high on the list,” said the website, which sent out a news release about its, ahem, study to coincide with the 10th season of “The Walking Dead” series.
Low population density and high gross receipts of farms per capita powered Idaho up the list.
How will your neighbors in Washington fare? Their state is ranked 29th, but you’ve got to imagine the folks on the eastern side of the state would have a fighting chance.
