He loves heavy metal and pro wrestling. He has a penchant for pinning nicknames on most people he meets. He is known for managing football teams and breaking down cardboard boxes.
And he might be the most famous person in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Mark Hanna, of Lewiston, has been making a name for himself since he moved to the valley more than 30 years ago. He is a 21-time high school sports manager of the year, a fixture at the Lewiston Center Mall and one of the most outgoing people you’ll ever meet.
And when the Lewiston Tribune Facebook page recently posed the question “Who is the best-known person currently living in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley?,” Hanna was mentioned as much as anyone.
These days, he is most often seen at Lewiston’s mall, where he works for the various businesses on a volunteer basis. One of his primary haunts is GNC, owned by his friend Billy Jeffery Scharnhorst, who gained a degree of worldwide fame as a Chippendales dancer, reality TV contestant and nutrition supplement seller.
Yet Scharnhorst wasn’t mentioned nearly as often as Hanna in response to the Tribune’s Facebook question. As Hanna pointed out, they have different types of fame.
“In this town, I’m more famous than Bill Scharnhorst,” he said. “He is more famous in the world, because he’s a Chippendales dude.”
Hanna first gained notoriety at Lewiston High, which he attend for six years (1988-93). He repeated all three grade levels.
“I went to Lewiston High School for the best six years of my life, because ... I met a lot of new people and a lot of new hot chicks,” he said.
At one point, Hanna was approached by the school’s athletic director, Ken Krahn, about serving as the manager of the football team. He accepted the offer, and became a fixture on the Bengals’ sideline, even after he graduated.
He won 16 manager of the year awards at LHS, but he and the program eventually parted ways. He then helped Clarkston High’s team and picked up five more manager awards, though the sight of Hanna in Bantam red was a shock to his fellow Lewiston High graduates.
“All of the Lewiston fans said, ‘What the hell is Mark Hanna doing managing football for the Clarkston Bantams?’ “ he said.
He believes his 21 manager of the year awards can’t be topped by anyone in the nation, which might be one reason he retired, “until a college or NFL (team) hires me,” he said.
Scharnhorst, who got to know Hanna when they were both Lewiston High students, asked him to help at GNC 18 years ago, in part to give some structure to Hanna’s day. His main task at the nutritional supplements store is to break down and haul out cardboard boxes, and he also helps with other odd jobs around the mall.
Hanna’s exploits are often featured in Scharnhorst’s “Truckload Tuesday” videos posted on social media. Hanna talks about his chores in humorous and occasionally profane rants.
“When I go to the GNC convention, they’re like, ‘I love your Truckload Tuesdays,’ “ Scharnhorst said. “I get messages from people all over the world about that, because he’s basically the star of Truckload Tuesday.”
But when he’s at the mall — or just about any place for that matter — Hanna spends much of his time socializing. When he finds a new friend, he’ll give them a nickname, which is often taken from an actor, musician or pro wrestler, and pair the new friend’s last name with his own last name. That way, they become his “brother” or “sister,” or “son” or “daughter.”
Hanna started doing this after a medical professional said he couldn’t have children of his own.
“So I have a lot of pretend kids in my life,” Hanna said. “Bill is one of my pretend kids — he is Sting and Michael Jackson Jr.”
Hanna enjoys attending concerts (his favorite band is Metallica) and pro wrestling shows (Undertaker is his favorite). And he has encountered Scharnhorst’s circle of famous friends, including members of New Kids on the Block.
“Donnie Wahlberg looked at him,” Scharnhorst recounted, “and said, ‘Mark, who’s a better actor, me or my brother?’ And what did you say?”
“I said, ‘Donnie Wahlberg, I’ve got some very, very bad news,’ “ Hanna said. “Your brother Mark, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, is better.’”
Hanna grew up in Orofino, then moved to Lewiston at age 16 under the care of foster parents Joyce Wallace and the since-departed Dick Wallace. His birth mother, Linda Stewart Hanna, and his adopted father, Mark Hanna Sr., are both deceased.
Hanna recently turned 50, but doesn’t have anxiety over the milestone.
“It’s a number. I got used to being in my 40s; now I’ve got to get used to being in my 50s.”
Scharnhorst is often there to help his friend but pointed out he’s not the only one who cares for Hanna.
“We have a community that cares about people, so when you have someone like Mark who comes along, who needs a little bit of assistance from time to time, that’s where you see the Lewis-Clark valley step up and do things for people.”
———
Another person mentioned in the Tribune’s unscientific Facebook poll about valley fame was the Bridgewalker — which is especially impressive considering he died 20 years ago.
The Bridgewalker was a scraggly, slim and usually shirtless man often seen walking around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in general and the Interstate Bridge in particular.
His real name was Craig Stouffer, and he met a violent end. He was beaten into a coma in September 2001 and died Oct. 5, 2001. He was 54.
Among those who remember Stouffer is “Big” Al McClaren, who was a friend and fellow roofer who often worked with Stouffer. McClaren acknowledges that Stouffer had a problem with alcohol and was sometimes “loud and belligerent.”
“But the man had a heart of gold,” said McClaren, who lives in Lewiston. “I can’t listen to ‘Heart of Gold’ to this day without tearing up about it.”
Stouffer’s kindness and Christian faith were on display one winter night when the two men were hanging out in McClaren’s 1962 Chevy pickup truck in downtown Lewiston.
“He gave away his coat early in the night, and then he gave away his shirt,” McClaren said. “And there we are, downtown, it’s probably 30 degrees outside, and he gets out of my truck and says, ‘I’ll see you later, McClaren.’ I said, ‘What are you doing, man? You’re going to freeze to death.’ He said, ‘Nah, God’s got me.’ And he walked off into the night.”
McClaren and a few others walk a certain route every year on Sept. 19 to mark the day Stouffer was “kicked into the coma.” McClaren brings three roses: the yellow rose of friendship, the red rose of love and a Tahitian sunset rose, in honor of one of Stouffer’s sayings.
“’This is Tahiti, baby. Tahiti!’” McClaren recounted.
“He said a lot of things,” McClaren added, “but the one thing he always said was, ‘Love never dies. Love never dies.’ And that’s right. And 20 years later, I can tell you that the love of my friend will never die.”
———
One year ago, I proclaimed in the pages of the Tribune that my family’s cat, Eleanor, was the oldest cat in Lewiston after she turned 20.
I’m pleased to report that Eleanor hit 21 on Sept. 12 of this year and is still going strong. Well, she’s at least still going.
We considered taking her to a bar to properly celebrate this birthday, but then realized that might be a bit traumatic for someone who is now 100 in cat years. Instead, my wife, Sarah, and our children, Miles and Lucy, made her “cat wine,” which included copious amounts of catnip.
So I ask again: Does anyone in Lewiston have a kitty older than our Eleanor?
Bite Size Takes, which runs periodically in the Tribune, scoops up the news that almost didn't fit in print.