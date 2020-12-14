No matter how many lights or inflatable characters a homeowner manages to cram into their front yard, most Christmas displays can be sufficiently admired in a couple of minutes.
But that can’t be said about Ron Roberts’ holiday decorations in the Lewiston Orchards. That’s because it’s not just a display that he has created — it’s a show.
Roberts, 70, lives at 1713 Cedar Drive, and he has spent the last decade or so incrementally adding to his Christmas spectacle. The lights on his house flash, fade and dance in time with music that he transmits over a short-range radio frequency (107.3 FM). A steady trickle of cars stop to watch, and most stay for a couple of songs before pulling away to make room for more spectators.
The song selections rotate from night to night, and the post-Christmas show, which runs until New Year’s Eve, has a different slate of songs.Each show lasts about 45 minutes before the playlist is repeated. If Roberts played all the songs he has synched to his lights, it would last about 1 hour and 20 minutes.
And that’s especially impressive considering “for every minute that I sequence, it takes approximately four, six and sometimes 10 hours to do that,” Roberts said.
Roberts, who is retired from ATK and married to Connie Roberts, has always enjoyed Christmas lights, but first discovered lights set to music when his sister-in-law sent him a video of one such display.
“At that point, I was hooked,” he said. “And I just started small, because it’s not a cheap hobby. It’s very time-consuming to do it right, and it’s very expensive.”
Roberts uses a computer program to synch the lights to the music, and he also builds the displays and does all the wiring and installation. He works on his decorations all year and usually starts setting them up in October.
Even though it’s a lot of work, he enjoys it thoroughly. “We don’t ask for anything, we just love to see people happy,” he said. “And it’s fun to sit in the house and peek out and see the kids dancing in the streets with their radios turned up.”
Below is a rundown of some other notable displays of Christmas lights in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley:
* Any lights-gazing trip should include a stop at the Winter Spirit display at Locomotive Park, which seems to get more brilliant every year.
* Lewiston’s Sunset Drive (known as Candy Cane Lane this time of year) is now in its 61st year of getting all gussied up for Christmas, and is definitely worth a visit.
* If anyone has struggled to find an inflatable figure to put in their yard this year, that’s because they’re all at 3537 11th St. D in the Lewiston Orchards. The folks there have pulled out all the stops.
* The 1800 and 1900 blocks of Birch Avenue/Court/Drive, which have become trick-or-treating and yard sale hot spots, have also brought their A-game to Christmas. And while you’re in the Orchards neighborhood, slip over to the 1700 block of Ripon Avenue to see another gleaming display.
* Clarkston boasts plenty of eye-catching setups, with one of the best located at 1233 Ninth St. And across the street, look for a family of deer that seems to have taken up residence.
* If you didn’t get enough lights timed to music at Ron Roberts’ house, there’s a similar display at 2114 Schaefer Drive in Clarkston.
------
The Tribune city desk recently got a call from Dean Custer, who had a question about his obituary. (Yes, you read that correctly.)
The Lewiston man is alive and kicking and doesn’t have any immediate plans to need an obituary. He’s hoping to be around for his 90th birthday in January and his 50th wedding anniversary with Joann Custer in March.
But when the time comes, Custer wants the flag of the Marine Corps to run with his obituary. In fact, he’s got some of the text planned out.
“I’m going to say, ‘This Marine was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania.’ It’s going to start off that way, and it’s going to end with the last refrain of the Marine Corps hymn.”
He also wants a photo of him wearing his Marine Corps league uniform — red cap, red coat — to run with the obituary.
“I guess that’s how much of a jarhead I am,” said Custer, who had a 20-year career in the Marines.
Custer’s sense of humor and healthy outlook on life remain intact.
“I’m ready to go, but then I’m not ready to go,” he said. “I’m one of God’s kids, so whatever. I recognize that he’s in control.”
And when the time comes for Custer, or any veteran, the Tribune stands ready to run flags of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and, yes, the Marine Corps.
------
If you happened to see Ron and Heather Morgan walking all around Colfax in November, here’s why: The couple belong to the Pullman Moose Lodge, and each year the Women of the Moose stage silent and live auctions to raise money for Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. But that wasn’t an option this year because of COVID-19 precautions.
“So my wife came up with the brilliant idea that every $10 we got donated, we’d walk a mile,” said Ron Morgan, the retail sales manager at Pullman Building Supply.
Ron, 55, and Heather, 47, were pleasantly surprised to collect $3,160 in pledges. But that meant they had to walk 316 miles to hold up their end of the bargain.
So the Morgans walked outside when possible, or in their house when the weather kept them inside. It was a close call, but the couple ended up reaching their goal.
“That last Saturday of November, we humped it pretty good,” Ron said of that 22-mile day. “It definitely brought back memories of basic training, that’s for sure. “We can’t thank the community enough for supporting it,” he added. “That was pretty cool.”
------
What sort of Christmas cocktail will you be drinking this year? According to a recent survey by something called alcohol.org, eggnog was the most popular choice in Idaho and Washington, and the most popular nationwide.
Cheers!
Bite Size Takes, which runs periodically in the Tribune, scoops up the news that almost didn't fit in print. If you have an offbeat but interesting tip you would like to share, contact Matt Baney, the Tribune's assistant city editor, at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262, or on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.