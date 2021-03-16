Birthday walk

Pete Caster/TribuneLewiston residents Teresa Carmack, left, walks alongside her mother, Roycie Lamb, as Kelly Sandberg keeps up with Max, a dachshund/Lab mix, while walking near the Southway Boat Ramp in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. Everyone was carrying balloons to celebrate Lamb’s 80th birthday during the walk.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

