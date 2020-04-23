Birdsong, accompanied by a hint of cheeseburgers, is in the air

Spring at last, spring at last, thank God Almighty, we have spring at last!
Apologies to Martin Luther King Jr., but it’s such a joy to see the trees and flowers in bloom, to feel the sun warming your skin and to hear the sound of cheeseburgers in the air.
My guidebook describes the song of a black-capped chickadee as “a clear, whistled fee-bee or fee-bee-ee, the first note higher in pitch.”
When I first started birding 20 years ago, though, a young boy in a group I was with said it sounded a lot like “cheeseburger” to him. I’ve heard it that way ever since.
“Cheese-burg. Cheese-burg-er.”
Have to admit, my affection for the friendly little birds stems in part from their vocal support for one of my favorite foods.
That’s hardly the only thing chickadees talk about, though. In fact, about the time I got into birding, University of Montana graduate student Chris Templeton was beginning to research their alarm calls. He found that black-capped chickadees have “one of the most subtle and sophisticated (alarm) signaling systems yet discovered” in any animal.
Together with Erick Greene and Kate Davis, Templeton determined that, when chickadees spot a predator, their alarm calls provide information about its size, whether it’s flying or perched, and the level of threat it represents.
If the predator is flying overhead, they’ll use a high-pitched “seet, seet” call. For land-based predators, such as owls perched in a tree or a snake on the ground, they use a variation of the “chick-a-dee-dee-dee” call.
By exposing chickadees to a variety of tethered predators in an open-air aviary, Templeton and his colleagues found that the number of “dee-dee-dees” in the alarm corresponds to the size of the predator and degree of threat. A lumbering great horned owl, for example, might elicit a lazy “chick-a-dee-dee” call — basically noting its presence, but without any real sense of panic. A deadly, agile northern pygmy owl, by contrast, would get an average of five “dees” in the call — and sometimes as many as a dozen or more.
“Chick-a-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee.”
Talk about an exclamation point.
The number of “dee-dee-dees” is the part of the call that’s most apparent to humans. However, by listening to sound recordings, Templeton found that the duration of the “dee,” the spacing between “dees” and the volume also varied consistently based on the size of the predator and degree of threat.
In other situations, those same “chick-a-dee-dee” calls — or at least what sounds like the same calls to humans — can be used to communicate information about food sources or the identity of the caller.
Overall, Templeton said, chickadees use more than a dozen different calls to communicate information to each other about their environment.
I saw and heard a number of the birds this past weekend, during a walk at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge near Cheney. I’m curious if any of them even bothered noticing me.
Maybe that’s what the “cheese-burg-er” song is for: “No worries, guys. Just another of those big, two-legged oafs strolling down the road. I’ll distract him with thoughts about food. Carry on.”
I saw plenty of other species at the refuge as well, including a pair of gorgeous hooded mergansers preening in the sunshine, several exuberant marsh wrens, a white-breasted nuthatch tending its nest and one unexpected, chatty red-naped sapsucker. All in all, a good day for birding.
The cheeseburger I had for lunch was pretty tasty, too.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.