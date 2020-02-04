BOISE — Legislation introduced Monday would allow Lewis-Clark State College to offer graduate programs and degrees, with the approval of the State Board of Education.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored the measure, following a conversation with LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton.
“This issue precedes her tenure,” he said. “It just hadn’t risen to the top of the priority list.”
Amador said he didn’t expect the bill to result in a deluge of graduate programs at the Lewiston college. He noted the impetus for it came from Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, which simply wanted help preparing nurses to take a national certified nurse manager and leader exam.
LCSC developed a 10-credit program to address that need. State law currently prohibits the school from offering graduate-level courses, so the program only includes undergraduate courses.
However, in a Jan. 31 letter to the House Education Committee, Pemberton said the classes could just as easily be “dual-listed” as upper-level undergraduate and lower-level graduate courses. That would benefit nurses who are still working toward a degree, as well as those who already have one.
Nurses who have a graduate certification in addition to an undergraduate degree typically make more money than those who just have an undergraduate or associate degree, Pemberton said. Under Amador’s bill, LCSC could meet the needs of both groups, without any additional resources.
Other graduate-level programs might be warranted under similar circumstances, she said, but they would only be added after consultation with the other four-year institutions and with the approval of the state board.
The education committee introduced the bill on a unanimous voice vote, although Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, voiced concerns about potential competition with the University of Idaho’s graduate programs.
That issue will likely be addressed when the bill comes back for a public hearing.
