BOISE — A proposal to double the amount of sales tax revenue going to the state highway system sailed through the House Transportation Committee on a voice vote Tuesday.
Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, took less than a minute to present the bill.
If approved, it would divert 2 percent of state sales tax revenues to the Idaho Transportation Department’s “expansion and congestion mitigation” fund, which is used to expand the state highway system and address traffic congestion issues.
The fund currently receives 1 percent of the state’s sales tax dollars, worth about $18 million per year. This measure would double that, to $36 million. The state general fund, which pays for public schools and all other general government expenses, would be diminished by a like amount.
Palmer noted that sales tax collections are growing by about 6 percent per year, with “a good portion” of the total coming from transportation-related products, such as new and used cars, tires and vehicle parts.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, quickly made a motion to send the bill to the House floor with a favorable recommendation. Youngblood is also a commissioner on a Canyon County highway district, and serves as co-chairman of the Legislature’s joint budget committee.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, wasn’t as thrilled with the legislation. He cited a “Fiscal Facts” report that said the state transportation system has received $950 million in new funding over the past five years.
Nearly half that amount, or $417 million, stems from a 2016 increase in the fuel tax and vehicle registration fees. Another $300 million came from the last round of GARVEE bonding authority, while the remaining $233 million comes from revenue sources that historically would have flowed into the general fund.
“I’m wondering how taking more money from the general fund is fair at this point, when we have the governor’s (2 percent) reduction in agency budgets, when we have 1,000 prisoners going out of state, when we have the issues that we have with state funding,” Gannon said.
Palmer said he couldn’t address what was “fair,” but he thinks it’s appropriate to take “a small portion” of the revenue generated from the sale of transportation-related products and use it to address state highway needs.
“I don’t think we want to get into a philosophical discussion when dealing with this bill,” he said.
Youngblood’s motion was approved on a party line voice vote. The measure now moves to the House floor for a vote.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.