Bill to restrict kid’s access to ‘harmful’ materials

Jaron Crane

BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee introduced a proposal to allow civil penalties for schools or public libraries that permit adolescents younger than 18 access to materials considered obscene or harmful.

This is not a new idea in the Idaho Legislature; last year, the controversial HB 666, which would have criminalized librarians who allowed minors to obtain materials deemed harmful, passed the House and died in the Senate.