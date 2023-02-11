BOISE — House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is proposing extending Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth and expanding coverage under the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The legislation was presented Friday morning to the House Health and Welfare Committee by lobbyist Brody Aston. The committee voted to introduce it, with all but Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa voting in favor.