BOISE — A last-minute bill to more than quadruple the amount of general fund revenue going to Idaho’s transportation system is on its way to the House floor.
House Bill 314 was just introduced Monday. It earned a favorable recommendation from the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday following a short public hearing.
The legislation shifts 4.5 percent of gross sales tax receipts, or a minimum of $67 million, into the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program. That’s up from 1 percent and $15 million under current law.
The Idaho Transportation Department uses the mitigation account to bond for statewide construction projects.
HB 314 directs 30 percent of the bond proceeds to cities, counties and local highway districts, based on population and other factors. The remainder would be used to improve traffic flows and mitigate congestion on the state transportation system.
“In the past, all of the money went to ITD. This breaks out a portion for the local districts,” said House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who co-sponsored the bill with Senate Transportation Chairman Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian.
An earlier version of the bill, which was introduced by never advanced, tripled the mitigation account funding and raised vehicle title fees. That would have provided at least $15 million in user fees for local highways, but the provision was removed in HB 314.
The Idaho Association of Counties spoke in support of the legislation, but the Idaho Freedom Foundation opposed it as written.
“It’s appropriate to use general fund monies for transportation projects, so there’s nothing objectionable (about the 4.5 percent),” said Freedom Foundation Vice President Fred Birnbaum.
The problem, he said, is that the bill gives local highway jurisdictions the flexibility to use the funds for a variety of purposes, “including but not limited to” improving traffic flows and mitigating congestion.
Adding the “included but not limited” language opens up a can of worms, Birnbaum said. “The concern we have is that certain cities could use it to add trolleys and bike paths or bike lanes.”
Given the scarcity of funding, he said, local jurisdictions should have the same restrictions as the state, meaning the money could only be used for traffic flows and mitigation.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted that nothing in the bill requires local districts to provide property tax relief to offset this influx of state funding. He tried to amend the bill to address that issue, but the committee rejected the motion.
