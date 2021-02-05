Bill that allows local entities to keep legal notices out of newspapers moves out of House committee

BOISE — Legislation giving local government entities the option to publish legal notices on their own websites, rather than in the local paper, narrowly passed the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday.
Several newspaper publishers from across the state testified against the bill, including Nathan Alford, publisher of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
For example, Pam Morris, publisher of the Ketchum-based Idaho Mountain Express, said the legislation would “leave Idahoans in the dark.”
“Print newspapers and newspaper websites are the best possible way to let people know what’s going on,” she said. “As someone who regularly uses government websites to search for information, I can tell you it’s a frustrating and often futile quest. Records are hidden under layers of electronic pages, confusing titles and dead hyperlinks.”
Sponsored by Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, House Bill 53 doesn’t require cities, counties, school districts or other local jurisdictions to publish the notices electronically. However, it gives them the option to post them on their official website, rather than publish them in the local paper of record.
James Phillips, also representing the Mountain Express, said the bill assumes people have internet access — something that isn’t a given in many parts of the state. It also forces them to peruse potentially dozens of government websites on a regular basis.
“At first blush, it might seem like an OK idea to have local governments and taxing districts post notices on their own website,” he said. “But it’s not a good idea if your goal is to keep people informed about what’s going on in their government. Without legal notices in the paper, how will the average person learn that something is going on? This bill requires us to keep track of all the government websites that affect our lives.”
The Idaho Association of Counties and Association of Idaho Cities both testified in support of the bill, saying it would save taxpayer dollars.
“We did a study in 2018 and found that allowing online notices would save counties about $600,000,” said Seth Grigg, executive director of the Association of Counties.
The Idaho Associated General Contractors, however, suggested the bill would reduce competitive bidding and therefore lead to higher costs for building and construction projects.
Sean Schupack, speaking on behalf of the association, noted that the Newspaper Association of Idaho already maintains a website, www.idahopublicnotices.com, where legal notices from across the state are posted free of charge.
“With hundreds of local units of government, this provides a single source for contractors to find work and bid on projects,” Schupack said. “What this means for taxpayers is maximum exposure and more competition, which leads to the best value. We want these projects to be getting out to as many companies as possible.”
The testimony didn’t seem to sway committee members either way.
Weber said lawmakers have a fiduciary responsibility to citizens, so giving local governments the option to publish notices electronically makes sense.
“This is a great piece of legislation,” he said. “It’s long overdue. This is the day and age we live in, and I believe we owe this to the people we serve.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said he’s “no friend of newspapers,” but he felt there needs to be a permanent record for these notices.
“I don’t trust search algorithms, and the testimony we have (from the Association of Counties) that ‘permanent’ means 10 years was fascinating,” he said. “I believe the necessity of proper physical archiving of news as well as notices for future historians is extremely important.”
The committee recommended approval of HB 53 on a voice vote. The number of nays appeared to be equal to the number of ayes, but Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, gave the nod to the ayes. The bill now goes to the House floor for further action.
EMERGENCY POWERS — House State Affairs also introduced a revised version of legislation limiting the governor’s emergency powers. This was the third version of the bill to be introduced.
“They say the third time is a charm. Hopefully that’s the case, and not three strikes and you’re out,” said Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, who is leading the House efforts on this issue.
Like a companion bill that was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday, the revised House bill says emergency declarations can last a maximum of 60 days — up from 30 days in earlier versions.
The governor could extend the declaration beyond that time limit, but only for the purposes of maintaining federal funding. All other provisions, including any restrictions on individuals or businesses, would expire unless extended by the Legislature.
The measure also explicitly prohibits the governor from using an emergency declaration to suspend state laws or any constitutional rights. That’s a response to actions the governor took to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
“Had these changes been in place a year ago, I think many of the concerns we have wouldn’t exist,” Monks said. “I think we can fix what was wrong, at least with this section of code.”
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee also introduced legislation Thursday requiring public health districts to get approval from county commissioners before a countywide public health order could take effect.
“The purpose of this, really, is if we’re going to have (health restrictions) implemented or imposed on the general public, then elected officials need to make that decision, not appointed officials,” said Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. “I’m just more comfortable having someone who is accountable to voters making that decision.”
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.