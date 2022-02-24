BOISE — Legislation restricting a county’s ability to enter into long-term leases for courthouses or jails advanced to the Senate on a near-party line vote Wednesday.
House Bill 575 requires a public vote before a county can enter into a lease with a term longer than five years.
The legislation applies specifically to courthouses and jails. Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said it’s intended to honor the spirit of the Idaho Constitution, which prohibits long-term debt without a vote of the people.
“This is a taxpayer defense bill,” he said.
As originally written, the measure could have disrupted Nez Perce County’s plans to use a long-term lease mechanism to build a new courthouse.
However, Skaug, the bill’s sponsor, modified the legislation to delay its implementation date, specifically to avoid any adverse impact on Nez Perce County.
A handful of lawmakers questioned the need for the bill, saying county commissioners should be free to make the best financing decisions they can, without additional interference by the Legislature.
However, the bill passed 53-15, with all Democrats and three Republicans in opposition.
All north central Idaho representatives supported the legislation, which now goes to the Senate for further action.
