BOISE — Legislation giving charter schools the flexibility to hire teachers who lack traditional teaching certificates advanced to the Senate floor Tuesday.
Idaho Education Association executive director Paul Stark, however, called Senate Bill 1291 an “insult to the professionalism of Idaho’s certificated educators.”
The measure gives charter schools the opportunity to issue school-specific teaching credentials to anyone who is at least 18 years old, has a bachelor’s degree and completes a criminal background check. It also requires that they receive mentoring and professional development training.
Bill sponsor Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said the legislation is “an effort to address the teacher shortage and help charter schools hire better quality teachers through competition.”
Stark, by contrast, characterized it as a disaster in waiting.
“This legislation represents a significant and unacceptable lowering of the bar for the standards of those we entrust to teach our children,” he told the Senate Education Committee. “It jeopardizes educational opportunities for Idaho children by placing untrained, unqualified and uncertified individuals at the front of a classroom and calling them teachers.”
However, a series of charter school teachers and administrators immediately undermined Stark’s claims.
“I am a nontraditional teacher,” said Dayna Crose at Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls, who testified remotely.
Although she has a degree in zoology, Crose said, she received her teaching credentials through abcteach.com, one of the alternative certification methods currently authorized by Idaho law.
“My experience in the classroom, aside from being one of the greatest loves and passions of my life, was also an extremely successful experience for both myself and my students,” she said. “My success is evidenced by my students’ test scores, student engagement, classroom community and my students’ love for learning. We had some of the highest test scores in the district.”
Opponents of SB 1291 noted that the state already has several alternative authorization programs that give people an opportunity to teach in the classroom while earning their credentials by taking approved classes or online courses.
Supporters of the legislation, however, said charter schools often have unique curricula that make traditional certification methods irrelevant.
“What makes this bill more favorable than the alternative routes that are already in place is the fact that it allows for on-the-job training, versus requiring candidates to complete coursework and spend time and money that they’ll never recoup,” said Kelly Trudeau, administrator of Compass Public Charter School in Meridian.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, made a motion to hold SB 1291 in committee.
“We do have a teacher shortage, but I think this is the wrong way to address it,” she said. “As a certified teacher, it’s pretty hard to sit here and hear that my certification doesn’t really matter, that someone else can walk into a classroom and do just fine without the training I received.”
Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, supported the motion, which failed on a 6-3 vote.
A motion to send the bill to the Senate floor for a minor amendment then passed on a 7-2 party line vote, with Crabtree and Blair voting in the majority.
