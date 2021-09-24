Age: 69
Occupation: Mayor of Moscow.
Family: Married; two grown children. “My wife, Verlena, passed away in 2010. I married Kathy in 2019, and between us we have a total of 10 grandchildren ranging from 10 to 21 years old.”
Education: Associate of Art degree, business administration, Walla Walla Community College; Bachelor of Science degree, management technology, Lewis-Clark State College.
Work history: Prior to service as mayor of Moscow, was employed by Safeway Stores Inc. for 38 years, mainly in various management roles. In addition, was an independent register investment adviser for 10 years. Has served on the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustment and City Council.
Hobbies and interest: Playing golf, watching sports, grandchildren’s activities and recently took up playing bass guitar.