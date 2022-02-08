BOISE — A $32.4 million proposal to increase Idaho’s grocery tax credit advanced to the House floor with a favorable recommendation Monday.
House Bill 509 would increase the credit by $20 per year, or about 17% to 20%. The new credit would be $120 for people younger than age 65 and $140 for people 65 and older.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee that the credit hasn’t been increased since 2015.
“We’ve seen inflation since then, particularly in the last year,” Vick said. “The consumer price index for meat, fish and eggs have gone up 12.8% just in the last year, and food in general it’s up 6.4%. This (bill) is an effort to help compensate for inflation for residents of Idaho.”
At $100 per person, Vick said, the credit offsets the 6% sales tax on $32 worth of groceries per week. Boosting it to $120 would offset the tax on about $38 worth of food per week.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, noted the proposed increase doesn’t kick in until 2023. That means people wouldn’t get the $20 increase until they file their 2024 taxes.
“So they’re waiting two years for grocery tax relief,” she said. “I guess you can call that tax relief; I still call it breadcrumbs. I don’t see good tax relief legislation coming forward, and I’m losing hope in regard to that effort. I feel with the inflation that’s going on — in conjunction with everything else — that we can do better than this and give Idahoans their money back.”
The Legislature approved $600 million in income tax relief earlier this session. Critics said setting that much money aside for an income tax cut would limit the ability to provide property tax or grocery tax relief this session.
However, only one Republican voted against the income tax cut. All others — including Nichols — supported the measure.
Since then, the House and Senate have considered three other minor tax proposals: HB 509, plus two similar bills that provide about $1 million in property tax relief by raising the assessed value cap on the circuit breaker program.
The Revenue and Taxation Committee gave HB 509 a favorable recommendation on a voice vote. The measure now goes to the full House for further action.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.