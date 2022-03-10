BOISE — One motion and about 60 seconds was all it took Wednesday to put funding for optional all-day kindergarten classes back on track.
The fate of Senate Bill 1373 was left up in the air a day earlier, when the Senate Education Committee abruptly adjourned without taking action on the measure.
However, following some behind-the-scene discussions, the committee reached consensus and gave the legislation a thumbs-up.
SB 1373 gives school districts the option to use state literacy intervention funding for optional full-day kindergarten classes. It also introduces a new funding formula that rewards schools that help students maintain proficiency or improve their reading skills.
Every major education stakeholder group in Idaho testified in support of the bill during a public hearing Tuesday. However, some worried the new funding formula would hurt the districts with the greatest need.
Sen. Jani Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, asked Senate Education Chairman Steve Thayn, R-Emmett, for assurances Wednesday that “if there are problems with the bill and the funding isn’t what’s needed, we’ll be able to revisit this next year.”
Once Thayn provided that commitment, the committee agreed to send the measure to the Senate floor on a unanimous voice vote.
