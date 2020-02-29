Bill barring violent felons from teaching passes

BOISE — Individuals convicted of violent felonies against adults could no longer be certified as teachers in Idaho under legislation that passed the Senate on a 24-10 vote Friday.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, directs the Idaho Department of Education’s professional standards commission to revoke or deny certification for any teacher who pled guilty or was found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, murder, kidnapping, rape or interstate trafficking in prostitution.
Individuals guilty of such crimes are already prohibited from teaching, if the victim was a child. Crabtree’s bill extends the prohibition to those who victimized adults.
“As it now is, the law allows us to hire people who have committed serious offenses against adults,” Crabtree said. “Some of us think there may be a short journey between committing these offenses against adults and committing the same offenses against children.”
The prohibition would apply to newly certified teachers, as well as current teachers when it’s time for them to be recertified. However, teachers hired prior to July 1, 2020, could appeal the decision to the professional standards commission.
“There are 10 to 20 people (with felony convictions) right now who are eligible to teach in Idaho,” Crabtree said.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, opposed the legislation, saying it was a “de facto life sentence” against anyone who ever committed a violent crime.
“We’re talking about 10 to 20 people who could potentially lose their livelihoods because we’re judging them — again — for something they’ve already paid their debt to society for. At some point we need to ask, when is justice satisfied?”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, supported efforts to give people a second chance.
“So I’m hesitant on this vote, but in the end we need to protect children,” she said.
Crabtree closed the debate by asking, “If you knew your child was going into a classroom with a known violent felon, would you feel comfortable?”
Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, supported the measure. It now goes to the House for further action.
