Bill banning trans treatment advances

State Representative Lori McCann, standing, addresses the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday during a legislative season regarding a ban on transgender care for minors at the Capitol Building in Boise.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

BOISE — After emotional debate, the House voted on a near-party-line vote Tuesday to pass a bill that would make it a felony to provide most transgender treatment to youth younger than 18.

Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, was the only Republican to vote against the measure.