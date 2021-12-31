The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was buried in a possibly record-setting blanket of snow Thursday, with at least 7.1 inches falling during the day.
That official reading was taken at 5 p.m., according to Jennifer Simmons, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane. Snow was still falling at the time, and the official total wasn’t scheduled to be set until midnight. That figure wasn’t available at the Tribune’s press time.
Lewiston’s record daily snowfall for a December day was 7.5 inches in 1964.
“It’s quite possible (Thursday’s total) might break the record, (or) tie the record,” Simmons said.
The all-time Lewiston snow record for one day is 11 inches, Simmons said.
The NWS got public reports Thursday evening of Lewiston snow totals reaching at high as 13 inches, but those readings aren’t official, Simmons said.
Public reports from Pullman and Moscow on Thursday evening ranged from 5 to 7 inches of snow.
More snow is expected to fall early this morning, according to Rocco Pelatti of the NWS at Spokane.
Thursday’s snowfall in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho was heaviest in the afternoon. Colder temperatures are expected over the next few days, with single-digit lows in the Saturday morning forecast.
After Monday, the snow will begin to melt as temperatures warm to the upper 30s. However, lows at night will be below freezing, creating a “freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw sort of deal,” Pelatti said.
In response to Thursday’s snow, the city of Lewiston closed some roads, including Fifth Street, from F Street to Second Avenue; 11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue; 10th Street, from Miller Grade to Seventh Avenue; Vineyard Avenue, from Fourth Street to Vineyard Drive; 29th Street, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive.
The city also delayed garbage collection Thursday and Sunshine Disposal and Recycling will evaluate road conditions for pickup today. Residents are asked to put out extra waste on their regular pickup date, according to the city.
Clarkston City Hall will be closed today through Monday. Offices closed a few hours early Thursday because of snow.
On the Palouse, Pullman City Hall, Pullman Aquatic Center and Pullman Recreation Center closed at noon Thursday. City offices will remain closed today because of the New Year’s Day holiday.