A splash pad based on the region’s landscape where children could play for free is one of the features in recently unveiled plans to upgrade Lewiston’s Community Park.
A dam would release 2 or 3 inches of water into channels constructed in the same configuration as the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers on a significantly smaller scale, said Tim Barker, Lewiston’s parks and recreation director.
A blue bridge large enough for children to walk on would cross the waterway and be based on the design of the Interstate Bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston.
Structures with seats that look like jet boats, a product manufactured in the area, would be placed in the waterway. Water would spout from the backs of the vessels, creating places for children to cool off in hot weather.
“A lot of the things we’re looking at trying to do at this park really celebrate our history,” Barker said.
The splash pad is among dozens of proposed upgrades at the 125-acre park. It is already popular, despite having limited amenities, such as a paved path, restrooms, parking areas, benches, picnic tables and a network of mountain bike trails in an adjacent 60-acre canyon.
Retention of the paved path was a high priority among those who weighed in during a community comment period.
The goal of the improvements is to turn the open space into a destination that would attract spectators to sports tournaments from as far away as Boise and Seattle while strengthening bonds among community members.
How much of the plan will become a reality is unknown at this stage, in no small part because of the project’s staggering cost (see accompanying graphic). The estimate to complete everything is $95 million.
“Really looking at it, obviously a $95 million price tag isn’t what I wanted to see,” Barker said.
That’s more than the roughly $80 million for an overhaul currently underway of the city of Lewiston’s water infrastructure that includes retrofitting its water treatment plant and significant upgrades of its wastewater treatment plant, as well as installing a new well. It’s also higher than the $77.8 million price of Lewiston’s new high school.
And it compares with $51 million to construct the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena at the University of Idaho in Moscow. That project was made possible partly through a $10 million donation from the financial institution, the largest ever at the time for UI and ICCU.
The initial costs for infrastructure at Community Park don’t include ongoing annual expenses estimated at $1 million that would be offset by an anticipated $600,000 in yearly revenue a fully developed park would be expected to generate.
That’s a steep increase over the $20,000 a year the city now spends at the park, mostly to maintain the 3½-mile paved pedestrian trail.
As overwhelming as construction and operating costs are, Barker is optimistic about the likelihood of completing the project for a number of reasons.
The work will likely be spread over 15 to 20 years with the money coming from a variety of sources such as a multimillion-dollar bond that would require voter approval as well as private donations.
The city could also identify savings along the way, Barker said.
A total of $17 million of the cost, for example, is for contingencies that might not be needed, said Barker, pointing to the 7 miles of trails in the canyon in the eastern portion of the park.
Originally, those trails were expected to cost $350,000, but the city only spent $15,000 on materials because a mountain bike group built them with volunteer labor.
The initial investment of $95 million will bring big dividends such as $16.7 million annually in new spending in Lewiston by nonresidents who travel to the community for tournaments and other events, Barker said.
They will stay in hotels, eat at restaurants and shop at stores, he said.
Their spending will be in addition to direct revenue to the city from multiple sources, he said.
One of the biggest revenue generators is anticipated to be a complex of four Little League-size baseball fields for elementary school-age players that could also be used as soccer fields.
The complex is anticipated to attract out-of-town tournaments that would bring crowds of players, their parents, siblings and grandparents, many of whom would stay in area hotels and eat at restaurants, Barker said.
An amphitheater on the northeast edge of the park would likely be operated by a private vendor as a venue for weddings and concerts. It’s positioned for optimum views of the nearby canyon.
A vacant site on the northwest corner of the roundabout at Warner and Sixth avenues is earmarked to be leased to a developer for a coffee shop, pizzeria or delicatessen. The venture would ideally cater to students at the nearby high school as well as event-goers at the park, Barker said.
Similarly, the city may seek a developer to create a spot for a convenience store next to the parking lot for the main community area in the park, Barker said.
Revenue sharing agreements would be reached with whoever operates numerous concession stands placed throughout the park and it’s possible the city would charge spectators admission fees at tournaments.
Which piece to tackle first is one of the important next decisions. Barker is leaning toward a central area called “Heart of the Park,” even though it’s not the biggest revenue generator and would cost about $30 million.
Focal points of the area would be a 120,000-square-foot gathering space that might be the setting for a weekly farmers market, the splash pad and a destination playground.
In two decades, Barker said, it will be interesting to see how Community Park has taken shape.
“When it’s all said and done,” he said, “some features will probably change.”
