Big Picture — SnapShoot winner

“Days End” — Mike Epstein of Clarkston shot this cowboy on horseback in golden light before sunset, creating a strong silhouette that is a classic image of the American West.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“Days End” — Mike Epstein of Clarkston shot this cowboy on horseback in golden light before sunset, creating a strong silhouette that is a classic image of the American West.