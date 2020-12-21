Santa’s helpers

Natalie Wilson lifts bags filled with gifts over her shoulder Friday at the Lewiston Tribune offices as she and others move the gifts to a truck to be delivered to nursing home residents in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Wilson was only a month old the first year she took part in the tradition that spans 38 years. The gifts are purchased by Tribune readers for the annual event organized by Helen Wilks and Ellen and Bill Smith and families.

 August Frank/Tribune

