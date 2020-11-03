Coronavirus cases in north central Idaho set a single-day benchmark Monday with 165 positive tests reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District. And Nez Perce County topped its previous record of infections in one day with 77 new cases.
Tara Macke of the health district said there were no new COVID-19 deaths Monday. The agency is early in the investigation process and is unaware if any of the newly reported cases are hospitalized at this time, she added.
Case totals are usually at their highest on Mondays, when the North Central District gives its first update since the previous Friday.
Nez Perce County’s 77 cases include one girl and one boy ages 5 to 12; six girls and one boy ages 13 to 17; nine women and five men ages 18 to 29; nine women and four men in their 30s; two women and eight men in their 40s; nine women and nine men in their 50s; two women and three men in their 60s; two women and three men in their 70s; and one person 18 to 29 whose gender wasn’t specified.
The Lewiston School District reported 38 new active cases Monday, including 25 students and 13 staff members. The cases reported Monday more than double the district’s total, which is now 63 since the beginning of the school year.
Monday was the first day of a mask mandate at Lewiston schools for all students and staff once they enter a school building.
Latah County had 41 new cases, including one girl and one boy ages 5 to 12; five boys ages 13 to 17; five women and four men ages 18 to 29; two women and two men in their 30s; one man in his 40s; four women and three men in their 50s; two women and four men in their 60s; and three women and four men in their 70s.
Twenty-two new cases were reported in Idaho County. That included one girl and one boy ages 13 to 17; one woman and two men 18 to 29; one woman and two men in their 30s; four women and one man in their 40s; three women in their 50s; two women and one man in their 60s; one man in his 70s; and two men in their 80s.
Clearwater County had 20 new cases, including one woman and one man ages 18 to 29; one man in his 30s; one man in his 40s; four women and two men in their 50s; one woman and three men in their 60s; two men in their 70s; and one woman and two men in their 80s.
Lewis County reported five new cases. Those include one girl ages 13 to 17; two men in their 40s; one man in his 60s; and one man in his 70s.
Whitman County received 16 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend and Monday, bringing the county total to 1,840.
The new cases include one female and one male age 19 and younger; five women and three men between 20 and 39; three women between 40 and 59; and three women between 60 and 79. Six cases are currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating.
Asotin County reported 11 new cases Monday. Demographics of the new cases were not immediately available, but there are currently four hospitalizations.
The University of Idaho reported seven new positive COVID-19 tests out of 789 total tests received during the week of Oct. 24-30. That’s 0.89 percent of positives to the total for the week and 2.42 percent positive tests since the beginning of testing in August.
Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies in Idaho have teamed up with the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits to Idaho residents.
The kits are made available by a grant through the pharmacy board, according to a news release.
The test can be shipped directly to patients’ homes after they complete a registration form that is shared with their local pharmacy. The saliva-based tests typically return results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the sample, the news release said. Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies have offered this testing option since September and it is now free of charge to Idaho residents.
Patients may complete an online questionnaire at scheduletest.com that is reviewed by an Albertsons or Safeway pharmacist. The patient is then contacted to schedule a pickup or delivery or to have the test kid shipped to their home. The patient completes the saliva sample collection and sends it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope. The results are delivered by email or text, usually within 72 hours from the time the lab receives the test.
After the patient is notified of the results, an Albertsons Cos. pharmacist is available for questions regarding follow-up care.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.