Big blades

A barge carrying eight 300-foot blades that will become wind turbines is pushed up the Clearwater River to the Port of Lewiston. The blades, which were being barged last Monday, were removed by a pair of large cranes and transferred onto trucks. The trucks then brought them to a loading area to be prepared to be transported by another truck north along U.S. Highway 95 to their final destination in Alberta, Canada.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

