Big birds, little boys

Levi Kretowicz, 2, and his brother, Luke Kretowicz, take cover near their parents, Adam Kretowicz and Lisa Kretowicz, as they feed geese at Swallows Park on Tuesday morning in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

