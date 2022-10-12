Biden says Saudi Arabia will face ‘consequences’ for OPEC cut

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

 Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia over the decision by OPEC+ to slash production, a move the administration says will benefit Russia by propping up oil prices.

“When the House and Senate gets back, they’re going to have to — there’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done, with Russia,” Biden said Tuesday in a interview with CNN.

